GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft and OpenAI plan to invest $100 billion for Stargate AI supercomputer: Report 

Microsoft and OpenAI are working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models 

March 30, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft and OpenAI are working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer with millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence. 

Microsoft and OpenAI are working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer with millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer with millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.

The project could cost as much as $100 billion, a report from The Information said.

Microsoft will be responsible for financing the project that executives envisage will bring to life the proposed U.S.-based supercomputer, which they refer to as Stargate.

The Stargate supercomputer will be the fifth phase of a series of supercomputers. The fourth-phase supercomputer for OpenAI is expected to be launched around 2026.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The high cost of building the supercomputer is being attributed to bottlenecks in the supply of high performance GPUs used for the development of AI models.

Currently, Nvidia is one of the largest suppliers of high-end chips, and is struggling to keep up with ever-increasing demand.

Prices of AI chips have also increased with Nvidia’s latest release, the Blackwell B200 costing anywhere between $30,000-40,000.

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.