Meta’s WhatsApp will allow crypto payments through Novi wallet in U.S.

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, has been working on the wallet app for several months, while scaling back its global plans for rolling out a digital currency called Diem on regulatory concerns.

Meta Platforms Inc's cryptocurrency wallet, Novi, will allow users to send and receive money through the social media giant's messaging app, WhatsApp.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The pilot program is open to a limited number of people in the United States, Novi head Stephane Kasriel said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Also Read | Facebook’s top cryptocurrency executive is leaving the company

Using Novi does not change the privacy of WhatsApp personal messages and calls, he said.

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, has been working on the wallet app for several months, while scaling back its global plans for rolling out a digital currency called Diem on regulatory concerns.