HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta's WhatsApp fined $5.95 million by lead EU privacy regulator

Meta's WhatsApp was fined 5.5 million euros ($5.95 million) by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner

January 20, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - DUBLIN

Reuters
File photo of the WhatsApp logo

File photo of the WhatsApp logo | Photo Credit: AP

Meta's WhatsApp subsidiary was fined 5.5 million euros ($5.95 million) on Thursday by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) for an additional breach of the EU's privacy laws.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The DPC, which acts as the EU's lead privacy regulator for Meta, said WhatsApp must reassess how it uses personal data for service improvements.

Its ruling follows a similar order it issued this month to Meta's other main platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which stated Meta must reassess the legal basis upon which it targets advertising through the use of personal data.

The DPC fined WhatsApp 225 million euros in September 2021 for breaches that occurred over the same period of time as the complaint dealt with on Thursday.

It has fined Meta 1.3 billion euros to date and has 10 other inquiries open into its services.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.