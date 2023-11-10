HamberMenu
Meta users will be able to shop on Amazon through Facebook and Instagram apps: Report

Meta and Amazon are reportedly working on letting U.S.-based users link their accounts so they can shop without leaving the apps.

November 10, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon spokesperson Callie Jernigan told TechCrunch that Facebook and Instagram users would be able to shop for select Amazon products through ads on the social media platforms [File]

Meta and Amazon are partnering to allow U.S.-based Facebook and Instagram users to connect their Amazon accounts so that they can shop for a few products without leaving their social media apps, reported TechCrunch on Friday.

Amazon spokesperson Callie Jernigan told the outlet that Facebook and Instagram users would be able to shop for select Amazon products through ads on the social media platforms. They will be able to view the product’s details through the Facebook or Instagram ads, and make the purchase via Amazon using their previously saved billing information and address.

ALSO READ
Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

A video mock-up provided by Meta further showed how users could successfully link their Facebook or Instagram account with Amazon to make the transaction in a matter of seconds before returning to their feed.

Apart from a partnership with Amazon, Meta has also been exploring marketplace opportunities for businesses within its own ecosystem by encouraging users to shop on Instagram and contact the seller through WhatsApp.

In September, the social media giant rolled out UPI payments through the business version of WhatsApp to facilitate more such transactions among India-based users.

However, Meta is facing challenges in the EU as the region’s regulators take a harder stance against the company’s tactics of “behavioural” advertising and demand that it change consent policies to better protect users.

