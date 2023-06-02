HamberMenu
Meta reveals $499 Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the Meta Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset which will retail starting at $499.99

June 02, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Meta logo

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday unveiled the company’s latest virtual and mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, through his Instagram account.

According to a promotional video, the new Meta Quest 3 headset is 40% slimmer and is supported by a Snapdragon chip which will deliver double the GPU processing power. Better visuals, higher screen resolution, full-colour passthrough, and natural depth perception are some of the promised features.

“Now you can play a virtual board game on your kitchen table with Demeo, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, or dive into a fully immersive world to do things that are simply not possible otherwise,” said Meta in its press release on Thursday.

Calling the Quest 3 its “mass-market offering,” Meta said the device will ship this fall. The 128GB variant of the headset will start at $499.99. A variant with an additional storage option is also set to be launched.

Meta’s first smart glasses with display may release in 2025; AR glasses in 2027

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Quest 3 buyers will be able to make use of the Quest 2 catalogue consisting of hundreds of VR offerings, as well as those being developed for Quest 3.

Meta said it redesigned the Quest 3’s Touch Plus controllers and removed the outer tracking rings to save space and offer a more organic experience.

Following the news of the Quest 3 reveal, Meta also announced that the previously launched 128GB variant of the Quest 2 will retail at a reduced price of $299.99.

technology (general) / emerging technologies

