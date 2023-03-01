HamberMenu
Meta’s first smart glasses with display may release in 2025; AR glasses in 2027

Meta is planning to release a series of products that leverage VR and AR technology in the next four years, including smart glasses and headsets

March 01, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: AP

A company presentation of Meta’s AR/VR roadmap revealed that the Facebook owner is potentially planning to release its first smart glasses with a display in 2025, and its first augmented reality (AR) glasses in 2027, reported tech outlet The Verge on Wednesday.

Meta’s vice president for AR, Alex Himel, said during the presentation that the company is also developing a smartwatch to pair with its smart glasses. This will come alongside advances in neural interfaces.

The earliest launch will be that of Meta’s camera-equipped smart glasses, which is entering its second generation in the fall of 2023.

The presentation also covered the trajectory of Meta’s Quest headsets. The company’s Quest 3 headset is expected this year, in a more sleek and advanced form than the Quest 2. It will feature largely mixed reality experiences, according to The Verge. However, a more affordable headset under the working name Ventura is expected in 2024.

Meta admitted that it was struggling with user interest when it came to the Quest product but said that there will be about 40 new apps or games for the Quest 3 headset. Furthermore, Meta confirmed that it had sold almost 20 million Quest headsets.

The Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram-owner is also moving ahead with developments in the artificial intelligence space.

On February 28, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was creating a “top-level” product group that would pull together its AI teams to create a single body. Mr. Zuckerberg said that Meta would focus on “delightful experiences” for users before moving on to more “futuristic” aspects of the technology.

