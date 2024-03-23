GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki acquires stake in tech startup to use AI/ML in its new models

The investment of ₹1.99 crore into Amlgo Labs has been done through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund

March 23, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maruti Suzuki acquires stake tech startup to use AI/ML in its new models

Maruti Suzuki acquires stake tech startup to use AI/ML in its new models | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Saturday acquired an equity stake of over 6.44 percent in a startup called Amlgo Labs to strengthen the quality of its new models using advanced analytics and machine learning.

Amlgo Labs is a technology-led startup that operates in the area of data analytics, cloud engineering, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The investment of ₹1.99 crore into Amlgo Labs has been done through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund.

“Our investment in Amlgo Labs Private Limited will help us to further strengthen quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Ajay Yadav, Founder, Amlgo Labs said, “Our collaboration with Maruti Suzuki has proven to be fruitful, helping our company augment and scale up operations. Combining our expertise in Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based solutions, with mentorship and networking opportunities offered by Maruti Suzuki, we will be able to further refine our offering.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.