Mapping service for autonomous vehicles

The company highlighted the biggest challenge is to determine where and under what conditions a vehicle can safely activate automation

TomTom, a mobility technology specialist, launched a product for driverless vehicles that allows carmakers to decide when it is safe to activate a vehicle’s automated driving features.

The RoadCheck technology is said to address safety concerns of driverless vehicles.

The feature enables carmakers to use the company’s high definition (HD) map data to define the operational design domain (ODD) of their vehicles’ automated driving functions. This makes it possible for carmakers to manage where the functions can be deployed safely.

ODD management ensures car companies comply with local road and safety regulations, which vary across countries and regions.

Automakers can use this tool to combine HD map data with fleet data to give vehicle engineers insights to improve automated driving functions.

After carmakers add relevant safety information to the web application, an online service will process data and deliver directly to engineers.

The technology will be first deployed in the US in 2021.