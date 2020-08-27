Mahindra partners with Israel’s REE to make electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra will collaborate with Israel’s REE Automotive to develop and manufacture electric commercial vehicles for global markets.
The world’s largest tractor company by volume expects REE's revolutionary electric vehicle corner module to enhance its capabilities in the electric vehicle sector. REE's platform technology of integrating powertrain, suspension and steering components in the arch of a vehicle wheel can help Mahindra achieve its goal.
"The competitive advantages of REE's corner modular architecture with our experience in conventional vehicle system design, engineering, sourcing ecosystem and significant production capacity, provides a perfect match to deliver exciting zero emission vehicles, including autonomous vehicles,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra.
REE aims to leverage Mahindra's global presence and engineering expertise to allow them drive their EV technology faster.
“Mahindra's unique cost structure, design and engineering capabilities and volume flexibility will be key to our ability to address the majority of the commercial EV market with both large volume vehicles as well as more targeted mission-specific vehicles," said Daniel Barel, co-founder and chief executive officer of REE.
