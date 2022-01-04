LG builds tech to start cars using facial recognition

The technology will enable users to start their vehicles as well as make adjustments to control the vehicles through facial expressions and hand gestures.

LG Electronics has developed a new technology that will enable car owners to start their vehicles without using a key by identifying their facial expressions and finger movements using multiple in-car cameras, report says.

The biometric authentication system uses one of the cameras to identify the user's specific body parts.

A second camera automatically adjusts its viewing angles based on the data of the first camera to capture the user's iris and other biometric characteristics.

The technology will enable users to start their vehicles as well as make adjustments to control the vehicles through facial expressions and hand gestures, according to a report by Digitimes.

It can also detect whether a driver is drowsy or has a sudden illness by monitoring their eyelids and facial movements.

Besides regular and autonomous driving, the biometric recognition technology can also be applied to virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G communications, according to the report.