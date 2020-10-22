Jio revamps JioPages, unveils Made-in-India mobile browser

Conceptualised and designed entirely in India, JioPages supports eight Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, besides English.

Reliance Jio has launched new, revamped `JioPages’, its Made-in-India mobile browser that is available in eight Indian languages and promises enhanced browsing experience while focusing on data privacy.

The new version of the browser made its debut on Google Playstore on Tuesday.

JioPages is built on the Chromium Blink engine, and provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection, company sources told PTI.

A Jio spokesperson confirmed the launch but did not offer details.

Sources, meanwhile, said the previous version had seen over 14 million downloads and all those users would be upgraded to the latest version in a phased manner.

Conceptualised and designed entirely in India, JioPages supports eight Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, besides English.

Users will have the choice of customising the content feed according to their preferred state.

On selecting a state, the local popular sites start appearing on the screen, the source added.

Amid concerns on web security and data protection, the browser focuses on data-privacy and offers users full control of their information, the source said.

The key features include a personalised home screen, where users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo and others as the default search engine. For quick and easy access, the user can also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen.

Other features are choice of personalised theme (including an option to switch to ‘dark mode’ for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night), and personalised content, with content-feed, customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region.

An `Informative Card’ captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, say, stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen, the source pointed out.

Besides this, on JioPages, users have the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the `incognito mode’.