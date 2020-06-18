Internet

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all users, trial to begin in July

Zoom has attracted millions of free and paying customers as the Coronavirus outbreak forced more people to work from home, but has faced criticism over privacy and security issues.

Zoom has attracted millions of free and paying customers as the Coronavirus outbreak forced more people to work from home, but has faced criticism over privacy and security issues.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Zoom Video Communications Inc said that in order to help prevent abuse, it will only make the feature available to users who provide a verified phone number

Zoom Video Communications Inc will offer its free and paying users end-to-end encryption for video calls and launch a trial version in July, the video conferencing provider said on Wednesday.

The company said to help prevent abuse, it will only make the feature available to users who provide a verified phone number.

California-based Zoom had originally planned to strengthen encryption only for its paying clients.

The company has attracted millions of free and paying customers as the Coronavirus outbreak forced more people to work from home, but has faced criticism over privacy and security issues.

Zoom also came under fire for failing to disclose that its service was not fully end-to-end encrypted.

Taiwan and Germany have placed restrictions on Zoom’s use, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX banned the app over security concerns. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit.

The company hired former chief security officer at Facebook Inc Alex Stamos in April to help bolster its security and rolled out some major upgrades.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 12:16:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/zoom-to-offer-end-to-end-encryption-for-all-users-trial-to-begin-in-july/article31858029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY