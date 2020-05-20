Internet

YouTube Select to help advertisers reach new audiences launched

To help advertisers connect better with their audiences and explore new ones, YouTube has launched a new global content solution called YouTube Select, which is touted as a re-imagination and unification of solutions like Google Preferred and prime packs.

To help find the right content for your brand, YouTube Select offers a diverse mix of content packages called line-ups, each tailored to globally and locally relevant needs like beauty and fashion, entertainment, technology, sports and everything in between.

“YouTube Select can now help advertisers reach new audiences across top YouTube apps and verticals like YouTube Kids, Sports, Music and Originals with sponsorships and programmes,” said Vishal Sharma, Vice President, Product Management, YouTube Ads.

According to Comscore, YouTube has a higher household reach and share of watch time than the next three ad-supported streaming services combined.

In the U.S., over 100 million people watch YouTube and YouTube TV on their TV screen each month.

“We’re introducing a dedicated streaming TV line-up as part of YouTube Select in the U.S. to help brands reach their audiences where they are watching,” Sharma said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another feature called brand lift measurement on TV screens will be available globally for the YouTube app and will come soon for YouTube TV, to better help brands measure their results.

With YouTube Select, people will have access to advanced brand suitability controls, as well as the option to only serve ads on videos that have been machine classified and human-verified across all line-ups (line-up/market dependent).

