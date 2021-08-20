Twitter hires former crypto leader to head decentralised social media project

The benefits of the project include durable hosting, governance, and monetisation, according to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter has hired Jay Graber, the creator of U.S.-based events platform Happening, to head its decentralised social media initiative BlueSky.

BlueSky, an open-source social media project, was announced in December 2019 with an aim to decentralise social networking using emerging technologies such as blockchain. The project aims to bridge social media platforms and make content flow across networks.

Dorsey also said that centralised solutions to social media come with many challenges, including the rising burden on people due to centralised enforcement of global policy to address abuse and misleading information.

Graber is a cryptocurrency developer who created the decentralised events-organising platform Happening and was a software engineer at crypto firm Zcash.

“I look forward to partnering closely with Twitter and other companies as we embark on this journey. It won’t happen overnight, but we’ll share our progress along the way,” Graber said in a tweet.