Twitter down for desktop users in India, Japan

Twitter users in India on Friday experienced difficulties accessing the platform on desktops as an outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Most users reported they were not been able to access Twitter on desktops (85%) and 8% on Android devices, according to website outage metric platform Downdetector. The problem started in the morning and Japan appeared to be the most affected country.
The outage map showed Indian users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai were the most affected. The desktop users were greeted by a Twitter message saying ‘do not panic’.
Twitter was yet to officially report the problem. In mid-February, Twitter faced an outage in India as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes. The company has made it mandatory for its 5,000-strong workforce to work from home in lieu of new coronavirus pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.