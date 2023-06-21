HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Snapchat launches nicknames inspired AR lenses in India

Snapchat released two new lenses inspired by a report that sheds light on the Indian culture of nicknames

June 21, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new Snapchat lenses include the ‘India’s Top Nicknames’, and ‘My Nickname’.

The new Snapchat lenses include the ‘India’s Top Nicknames’, and ‘My Nickname’. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Snapchat released two new lenses inspired by a report it released in collaboration with YouGov. The report sheds light on the Indian culture of nicknames. The findings reveal that the practice of owning a nickname is more widespread in India than you might think.

As per the survey, 96% of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives. Up to 60% of the survey respondents said they got their nicknames in childhood or school. Inspired by the findings, Snapchat has released two all-new nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses.

While the ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ lens includes five bespoke designs featuring popular Indian nicknames, the ‘My Nickname’ lens can be used by Snapchatters to create their very own nickname.

The two new lenses will be available in India starting June 21. Users can access the same by searching for ‘IN Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname IN’ in the lens carousel.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Kanishk Khanna, Director of Media Partnerships, Snap Inc said, “Nicknames are such an integral part of Indian lives and given to us by our real connections – friends or family. We wanted to share some fun findings on Indian nicknames – from the weird and wacky to the oddball, romantic and downright hilarious, this custom nickname AR experience will help bring users closer to their inner circle and enable the fun and joy of sharing nicknames.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.