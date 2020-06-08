Lockdown 4.0 leads search trends in May: Google

As per Google's search trends for May, the most searched term, overall, for the month was “Lockdown 4.0”, which spiked +3,150%.

The second top trending term during the month was “Eid Mubarak”, that spiked +2,650%.

Relating to coronavirus, search interest for "coronavirus lockdown zones Delhi" spiked +1,800% over the month, while"Italy coronavirus vaccine" spiked +750%, said Google.

Interestingly, coronavirus dropped to 12th most searched topic, overall, during May, behind topics like meaning, news and weather — all consistently highly searched topics in India.

Search interest for coronavirus was half the monthly volume for April, but still five times more searched than cricket.

The top trending related topic for coronavirus is “vaccine”, which increased by +190% in May. Vaccine-related searches reached a new record high during the month — the daily peak was on May 6.

Also, as per Google report, the State with the highest search interest for coronavirus over May was Goa, followed by Meghalaya and Chandigarh.