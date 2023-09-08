HamberMenu
Jio Platforms collaborates with Nvidia to develop AI models for India 

Under the collaboration, Nvidia will provide end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies, while Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access 

September 08, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jio Platforms is partnering with chipmaker Nvidia to build a state-of-the-art cloud-based AI computer infrastructure.  

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio Platforms is partnering with chipmaker Nvidia to build a state-of-the-art cloud-based AI computer infrastructure.

The AI cloud infrastructure will aim to provide researchers, developers, startups, scientists, and AI practitioners across the country to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking to run workloads safely and with extreme energy efficiency.

The new infrastructure will greatly speed up a wide range of India’s key initiatives and AI projects, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research, and more, Jio said in a release.

Large language models or LLMs are natural language processing systems, trained on large volumes of data and are capable of answering questions or generating new text.

As part of the collaboration, NVIDIA will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing, and technology super centers like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together”, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said

