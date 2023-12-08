HamberMenu
How to use one WhatsApp number on two phones

A WhatsApp account can be used to log in to multiple devices using the companion mode. The feature allows users to link up to four devices to their account, here is how to use it

December 08, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp allows users to connect upto four devices to one account. Here is how you can make use of this feature.

WhatsApp allows users to connect upto four devices to one account. Here is how you can make use of this feature. | Photo Credit: AP

In April 2023, WhatsApp launched companion mode that allows users to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp account. The four devices could be a laptop or phone. Users can connect upto two laptops and two smartphones using the feature.

The feature allows users to connect to ongoing chats, and make audio and video calls, however users should note they will not be able to access updates, status and channels on their secondary phones.

Here’s how you can use your WhatsApp account on two phones
Download or update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google play store or App Store for iPhone devices.
Open WhatsApp and choose your preferred language.
You will then be asked to enter your phone number. Instead of adding the phone number there, click on the top right corner to access the menu. You will see the option to ‘link another device’ there.
Once you click on ‘link another device’ you will get a QR code.
Now open WhatsApp on your primary device and tap on linked devices.
Tap on Link a device and scan the QR code that appeared on your second mobile device.
If you do not have access to your primary phone, you can use ‘link via phone number’ on your second phone. Add your primary number there and a unique code will appear.
After that, add the unique code on your primary device.

Also note that you will not be able to access updates, status and channels on your secondary phones.

