HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to use two mobile numbers for a WhatsApp account

WhatsApp now allows users to seamlessly integrate two mobile numbers in a single WhatsApp application, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

December 04, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Users can now use two mobile numbers for a WhatsApp account. (File)

Users can now use two mobile numbers for a WhatsApp account. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp continues to enhance user experiences with a slew of features, and its latest update is set to help users manage multiple accounts.

The app now allows users to seamlessly integrate two mobile numbers in a single WhatsApp application, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

This significant update comes on the heels of other features like Chat lock, HD photo options, message editing, and screen sharing.

ALSO READ
How to text someone on WhatsApp without saving their number on your device

The ability to use two mobile numbers on one WhatsApp app will be especially useful for users who maintain separate numbers for personal and professional communication.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Setting up a second WhatsApp account within the same app is a straightforward process. Users will need a second phone number and SIM card or a device supporting multi-SIM or eSIM technology.

Step 1: Navigate to WhatsApp settings and tap on the arrow next to your name.

Step 2: Select “Add account” to initiate the setup for your second account.

Importantly, users retain full control over privacy and notification settings for each account, ensuring a personalized and secure experience.

As of now, WhatsApp has announced the feature, with a planned rollout in the coming weeks .Beta testers on Android devices will be the first to experience the convenience of managing two numbers on one app. The release for iOS remains undisclosed, leaving users eagerly anticipating the feature’s expansion across platforms.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.