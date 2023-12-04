How to use two mobile numbers for a WhatsApp account

December 04, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

WhatsApp continues to enhance user experiences with a slew of features, and its latest update is set to help users manage multiple accounts.

The app now allows users to seamlessly integrate two mobile numbers in a single WhatsApp application, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

This significant update comes on the heels of other features like Chat lock, HD photo options, message editing, and screen sharing.

The ability to use two mobile numbers on one WhatsApp app will be especially useful for users who maintain separate numbers for personal and professional communication.

Setting up a second WhatsApp account within the same app is a straightforward process. Users will need a second phone number and SIM card or a device supporting multi-SIM or eSIM technology.

Step 1: Navigate to WhatsApp settings and tap on the arrow next to your name.

Step 2: Select “Add account” to initiate the setup for your second account.

Importantly, users retain full control over privacy and notification settings for each account, ensuring a personalized and secure experience.

As of now, WhatsApp has announced the feature, with a planned rollout in the coming weeks .Beta testers on Android devices will be the first to experience the convenience of managing two numbers on one app. The release for iOS remains undisclosed, leaving users eagerly anticipating the feature’s expansion across platforms.