Guardian, NYT, Reddit websites go down in massive internet outage

Several news websites including The Guardian, The New York Times, Financial Times and Bloomberg News crashed earlier this afternoon following a major internet outage. The websites displayed “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message.

“The Guardian’s website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible,” the U.K-based publication said in a tweet.

Other websites including Reddit, BBC News, Buzzfeed, Vox Media, and Amazon Web Services were also affected.

The mass outage is said to have been caused by an issue with Fastly, a U.S-based cloud platform that powers several internet companies, according to Alex Hern, U.K. technology editor at The Guardian. “The increasing centralisation of Internet infrastructure in the hands of a few large companies means that single points of failure can result in sweeping outages,” he said in a tweet.

“The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” Fastly updated in its status page.