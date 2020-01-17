Internet

Google Play Store stops showing notifications for updated apps

Apparently, this development has been live since November for some users on version 17.4 of the Play Store

Apparently, this development has been live since November for some users on version 17.4 of the Play Store   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Some users considered the lack of notifications as a temporary bug but it turned out that this was a planned initiative and was recently confirmed by Google representatives, GSMArena reported

Google Play Store has now stopped showing notifications for updated apps. This came to light in the end of 2019 when users started noticing that the Play Store was sending fewer notifications.

Some users considered the lack of notifications as a temporary bug but it turned out that this was a planned initiative and was recently confirmed by Google representatives, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Apparently, this development has been live since November for some users on version 17.4 of the Play Store.

In our own test on version 18.3.13, we did not receive any notifications following several app updates. This was done through the manual update route and from what it seems the same applies to users who have auto-updates turned on, the report added.

For users who have the auto-update feature turned on, the Play Store would typically update a handful of apps that had pending updates whenever you plugged into a charger.

This notification didn’t serve much of a purpose beyond the partial list, but it was handy to have so you could expect changes of some sort, according to 9to5Google.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
wireless technology
mobile phones
online
internet
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 1:08:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/google-play-store-stops-showing-notifications-for-updated-apps/article30583404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY