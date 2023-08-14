Flipkart revamps its membership loyalty programme

August 14, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Flipkart on Monday introduced an enhanced version of its loyalty programme that now comprises of two tiers: Plus, and Plus Premium. This move is designed to cater to regular shoppers on the platform by offering a better loyalty experience.

The eligibility criteria for these tiers are based on transaction frequency over a 12-month period. While users with over 4 transactions in 12 months are eligible for the Plus membership, customers with over 8 transactions in 12 months are eligible to join the Plus Premium membership.

The revamped approach ensures broader access to the programme’s exclusive benefits such as receiving 300 SuperCoins, early access to sale events, and the ability to earn 2% SuperCoins per transaction.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Plus Premium members gain even more advantages, including exclusive deals on branded products, a 4% SuperCoins earning rate per transaction, and access to hourly/daily member-exclusive deals.

The shift from order value to transaction frequency will allow more users to get access to the benefits offered as part of Plus and Plus Premium membership.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Flipkart Plus Membership, Arief Mohamad, Vice President, Customer & Loyalty, Flipkart said the company is “Focused on unraveling maximum value for our loyal customers, and this upgrade to the Flipkart Plus Membership program will further encourage them to avail additional benefits.”