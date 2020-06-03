Internet

Facebook, Saregama announce global licensing deal

Facebook and Instagram users can now add music from Saregama to their posts

Saregama on Wednesday said it has entered into a global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and other social experiences across products offered by the social media giant.

With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add music to their posts and stories from India’s oldest music label. Saregama has a catalogue of over 1,00,000 songs across different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

“This partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile,” Saregama said in a statement.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said, “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”

The announcement comes close to the heels of music streaming service Spotify signing a licensing partnership with Saregama for the Indian market that allows its users to access the music label’s entire catalogue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Facebook
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:01:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/facebook-saregama-announce-global-licensing-deal/article31736347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY