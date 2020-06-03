Facebook, Saregama announce global licensing deal

Saregama on Wednesday said it has entered into a global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and other social experiences across products offered by the social media giant.

With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add music to their posts and stories from India’s oldest music label. Saregama has a catalogue of over 1,00,000 songs across different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

“This partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile,” Saregama said in a statement.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said, “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”

The announcement comes close to the heels of music streaming service Spotify signing a licensing partnership with Saregama for the Indian market that allows its users to access the music label’s entire catalogue.