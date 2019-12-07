Facebook fined by Hungary watchdog for misleading users

Hungary’s competition watchdog has fined Facebook 1.2 billion forints ($4 million), its biggest fine to date, for misleading users by claiming its services were free.
The watchdog said Facebook Ireland had breached the law with adverts posted on its front page and help centre.
“While users did not have to pay a fee for using the service, they still made a profit for the company through their user activity and data,” the watchdog said on Friday.
It said the user data Facebook gathered enabled it to post targeted ads for users. In addition, users were not aware of the amount and value of data handed over to Facebook while using the service.
When setting the fine, the watchdog did note that Facebook had since amended the misleading statements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.