Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt leaves Alphabet, finally: Report

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who was a member of Alphabets board for over 18 years, has finally resigned from the company.

According to a CNET report, Schmidt who served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer from July 2001 to April 2011, and its Executive Chairman from April 2011 until January 2018, has moved on.

In May last year, Sundar Pichai-run Alphabet announced that after over 18 years on the Board, “Eric Schmidt is not seeking re-election at the expiration of his current term on June 19.”

Schmidt exited as a technical advisor at Google parent company Alphabet in February.

“Schmidt, who drove Google’s transformation from Silicon Valley start-up to global titan, is no longer an adviser to the search giant and its parent Alphabet, marking another milestone in recent personnel shake-ups that have seen the company’s old guard bow out,” said the report.

Schmidt thanked Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and other colleagues in the Alphabet Board of Directors.

“Onward for me as Technical Advisor to coach Alphabet and Google businesses/tech,” Schmidt said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that Schmidt would serve as chair of a commission that will help update the state’s technological infrastructure and practices in COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will tackle subjects including telehealth, internet broadband and remote learning, Schmidt said.

