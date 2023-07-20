HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASUS ROG Academy Returns for Season 8 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The ASUS ROG Academy aims to provide gamers an opportunity to transform their passion into a professional gaming career.

July 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ASUS has announced the return of the 8th season of ROG Academy

ASUS has announced the return of the 8th season of ROG Academy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced on Wednesday the return of the 8th season of ROG Academy. The ROG Academy aims to provide gamers an opportunity to transform their passion into a professional gaming career.

ALSO READ
HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched in India

After several successful seasons featuring the popular game VALORANT, the Academy is now shifting its focus to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the game that initially launched this program.

Registrations are now open, and interested gamers aged 16 and above can apply via the Official ROG Website. The application process will involve answering questions that will help ASUS identify individual play styles, ensuring the programme finds the best fit for them.

ALSO READ
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Review | Unleashes portable power with immersive performance

ASUS says that it is confident in India’s immense potential to embrace CS:GO, as evident from the growing interest in various prize pool tournaments hosted by various organizers. For the unaware, ROG Academy has successfully transferred 42 players to the professional level till date.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “With the return of ROG Academy for its 8th season, ASUS ROG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and elevating the gaming ecosystem in India. As the leading gaming laptop brand, ASUS aims to provide the best resources, mentorship, and training to the next generation of talented gamers, empowering them to shine on the global esports stage.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.