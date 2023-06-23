HP OMEN 16, OMEN Transcend 16, Victus 16 gaming laptops launched in India

June 23, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

HP has launched its next-generation line-up of Omen and Victus gaming laptops in India along with an-all new gaming monitor. The new range of laptops include OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16.

The devices come with the company’s OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, that is said to offer improved cooling during extended gaming sessions and while performing power hungry tasks.

HP’s OMEN Gaming Hub has also been updated with additional features such as performance mode and network booster. HP has also unveiled its all-new HyperX 27 QHD gaming monitor. Here is everything you need to know.

OMEN Transcend 16: Price, specifications The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop is said to be HP’s thinnest and lightest gaming PC weighing just under 2.1kg and measuring 19.9 mm in thickness.

The device comes with support for HDR 1000 and offers a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop carries two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6e support.

It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. The laptop packs a 97Whr battery and comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling technology for improved heat management. The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop is available at a starting price of ₹1,59,999.

OMEN 16: Price, specifications The HP Omen 16 packs a 16.1-inch display with up to QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and support for 16:10 aspect ratio.

The OMEN 16 laptop comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs. The device comes with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 1TB storage. The Omen 16 also packs a Full-HD cam, which could be useful for streamers. The HP Omen 16 (2023) is available at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999.

Victus 16: Price, specifications The HP Victus 16 comes with a 16.1-inch FHD screen with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop comes with up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU.

The laptop packs an 83Wh battery and comes with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. The Victus 16 includes three USB-A ports, a Type-C port with PD support, a headphone/ microphone combo, and a multi-format SD media card reader. Other features include a HD webcam and dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen. HP is also offering a 1-month Xbox Game Pass free. The Victus 16 (2023) is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

HyperX 27 QHD Gaming Monitor: Price, specifications

The new HyperX 27” QHD gaming monitor is said to come with a highly customizable monitor setup, allowing gamers to adjust the tilt and height and an ergonomic mounted arm to better optimize desk space.

It offers 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a smoother gaming experience. The screen comes with QHD 1440p resolution and VESA Display HDR 400. The HyperX 27 QHD Display monitor is available at a starting price of ₹30,990.