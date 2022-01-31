Apple allows unlisted apps on App Store

The iPhone maker noted that the distribution approach can be used for apps that are not suited for public sharing.

Apple has added support for unlisted apps on the App Store that would only be available to users with access to a direct link, according to a developer support page, spotted by MacRumors.

The iPhone maker noted that the distribution approach can be used for apps that are not suited for public sharing as these apps will not appear in any categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings on the marketplace.

Apple suggests that apps developed for “specific organisations, special events, or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools” can be considered for the distribution method.

Developers are required to make a request to opt for unlisted app distribution. Once their request is approved, a link will be generated that can be used to access their app on the App Store, as well as Apple’s Business and School Managers, according to the tech giant.

Apple said that “unlisted apps must be ready for final distribution” as requests for apps in a beta or pre-release state will be declined.