Adobe Reader and Acrobat to get AI Assistant  

February 21, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adobe’s The AI Assistant can work across multiple documents, document types, and sources, instantly surfacing the most important information.  

Adobe’s The AI Assistant can work across multiple documents, document types, and sources, instantly surfacing the most important information.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe on Tuesday introduced AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat products. Currently in beta, the AI-powered conversational engine can generate summaries and insights from long documents, answer questions, and format information for sharing in emails, reports, and presentations.

AI Assistant leverages the same artificial intelligence and machine learning models behind Acrobat Liquid Mode that supports responsive reading experiences for PDFs on mobile. These proprietary models provide a deep understanding of PDF structure and content, enhancing quality and reliability in AI Assistant outputs, the company shared in a release.

The AI Assistant can work across multiple documents, document types, and sources, instantly surfacing the most important information.

Additionally, key features from Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative models, and Adobe Express will make it simple for users to make their documents more creative, professional, and personal.

With the AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat, project managers can now scan, summarise, and distribute meeting highlights. Sales teams can personalize pitch decks and respond to client requests. Students can shorten the time they spend hunting through research and spend more time on analysis and insights.

Social media and marketing teams can also quickly surface top trends and issues into daily updates for stakeholders.

“Generative AI offers the promise of more intelligent document experiences by transforming the information inside PDFs into actionable knowledge and professional-looking content”, Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, of Document Cloud said.

Reader and Acrobat customers will have access to the full range of AI Assistant capabilities through a new add-on subscription plan when AI Assistant is out of beta.

