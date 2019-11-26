88% Indian consumers use mobiles for online payment: Report

Around 88% Indian consumers use mobile devices for online payment, according to a joint report by PayPal and IPSOS.

The report further said that bill payments and fashion are the key sectors where app purchases take place and over half the volume of online sales is made through in-app purchases. Around 51% of online sales volume has been made via in-app purchases, it added.

“88% of the surveyed Indians use a mobile device to make payments, way above the global average of 71%,” the report said on Friday. The report is part of a global survey carried out during 23 July and 25 August, 2019.

‘PayPal the IPSOS mCommerce Report’ also said that 81% of the merchants in India are optimised to accept mobile payments to meet the growing demand and responding to consumer preferences, against the the global average of 63% merchants.

As per the report, social commerce adoption has been increasing in India with about 57% of the consumers having made purchases through this channel in the past six months, with over half of them doing so weekly.