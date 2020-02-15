40% people comfortable with sharing personal details on dating apps

Forty per cent people said they were comfortable with sharing personal details on dating apps without even meeting the person, revealed a new survey on Friday.

According to NortonLifeLock Inc.’s ‘Digital Wellness’ report, a survey of over 1,500 city-based Indian adults revealed the increased popularity of online dating apps across user segments and how the affordability of data has made the smartphone the primary device of entertainment.

Interestingly, 66% of the women and 63% of the Gen X respondents felt that the people they meet online are trustworthy.

“The increasing affordability of smartphones and data is enabling us to complement many aspects of our real life online. Indian men and women are becoming progressively open-minded about the concept of online dating,” Ritesh Chopra, Director, NortonLifeLock, India, said in a statement.

While 65% of Gen Z respondents used online dating apps for casual dating, 63% of Gen X respondents were looking for a serious relationship and 72% of the millennial respondents used the apps to look for friendship or companionship.

The report also revealed that a significant number of responders (49%) did not use dating apps as it did not fit their style, or that they shied away from it as they had heard negative stories around the concept (27%).