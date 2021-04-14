Intel unit to build a fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles

The Transporter fleets will begin commercial operations in 2023, and the companies will produce over 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters between 2023 and 2028.

Intel's Israeli subsidiary Mobileye has signed a deal with start-up Udelv to build a fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles, dubbed ‘Transporters’. The vehicles will be driven by Mobileye Drive, the company’s self-driving system.

The Transporter fleets will begin commercial operations in 2023, and the companies will produce over 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters between 2023 and 2028, according to an Intel release.

“Our deal with Udelv is significant for its size, scope and rapid deployment timeline, demonstrating our ability to deliver Mobileye Drive for commercial use now and in volume,” Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, said in a statement.

Mobileye’s self-driving system comprises EyeQ system-on-chip-based level 4 (L4) compute, sensors and software, and the company’s proprietary Road Experience Management AV mapping solution.

The Transporters will be capable of L4 self-driving, point-to-point operation, and using Udelv’s proprietary tele-operations system the vehicles will be able to manoeuvre in parking lots, loading zones, apartment complexes and private roads.

Udelv completed the first autonomous delivery on public roads in early 2018 using its first custom-made autonomous delivery vehicle, according to the company.

“The readiness of Mobileye Drive, along with its vast map coverage of North America, Europe and Asia, will allow us to ramp up the production and deployment of Udelv Transporters and rapidly offer the service at scale," Udelv CEO Daniel Laury, said in a statement.