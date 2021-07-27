Intel to make Qualcomm chips, provide chip packaging to Amazon’s AWS business.  

In the coming years, Qualcomm chips will be manufactured by Intel’s 20A technology node, and will be scheduled for release in 2024.

Intel said on Monday it will start building Qualcomm chips and revealed a roadmap for its new Intel foundry services.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company had previously announced foundry services as an important part of its new business plan under CEO Pat Gelsinger where Intel would expand beyond making its own chips to manage production for third-party companies.

With the new foundry business outlined in a detailed plan, the tech giant aims to catch rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung by 2025.

TSMC and Samsung’s manufacturing services have helped AMD and NVIDIA produce chips better than Intel’s.

Besides Qualcomm, Amazon’s AWS will be another customer for Intel’s foundry packaging solutions.

Qualcomm is particularly known for designing Snapdragon chips that power Android phones. In the coming years, Qualcomm chips will be manufactured by Intel’s 20A technology node, and will be scheduled for release in 2024.

Intel introduced a new naming structure for its process nodes and highlighted five sets of chipmaking technologies it will unveil in the next four years.