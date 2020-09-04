Instagram launches ‘Reels’ tab on home screen for Indian users

Instagram has introduced a separate Reels tab on the home screen for its Indian users, two months after it launched the short video format.
Reels tab replaced the explore option, and will be made available across India in the coming days. The country is the first market where the feature has been introduced.
“Today we’re launching a separate tab for Reels in India given the momentum we’re seeing in the country,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said in a tweet.
The feature is available both for Android and iOS devices. The Reels tab is available at the bottom of the screen next on the left side with a play button like icon. The explore button has been shifted to the top right corner, next to the DM option.
The photo-sharing platform rolled out the Reels feature in July after the Indian government banned, video-sharing app, TikTok on June 30. Since then, Instagram’s Reels has gained significant traction which prompted the company to launch a distinct tab altogether.
