India tops worldwide game downloads list in 2020

Popular games like Pokémon GO and PUBG Mobile introduced stay-at-home features during the lockdown to enable gamers to indulge in immersive experiences indoors.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

India has been ranked number one in global mobile game downloads in the first nine months of 2020.

The country’s citizens installed 7.3 billion games, nearly 17% of all worldwide downloads, app intelligence firm Sensor Tower stated.

In March ending quarter, Indians installed nearly 1.8 billion games. In the subsequent quarter, installs rose 50% as the country went into a lockdown. In September ending quarter, game downloads grew 7% to 2.9 billion downloads as the gaming craze continued.

The U.S. came second position in terms of installs with nearly 10% of the total downloads, followed by Brazil at 8%.

Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded game globally in the first nine months of 2020, followed by PUBG Mobile and Subway Surfers.

Also read | Pokémon GO earns $1 billion revenue in 2020 alone

PUBG Mobile was banned in India earlier in October, and the popular game recently said it is making a re-entry in a new avatar.

In October, InnerSloth’s Among Us was the most downloaded game worldwide. And India had the highest number of installs, representing 15% of the total downloads, followed by the U.S. at nearly 12%, Sensor Tower said.

Google Play downloads grew more than 40% in the first nine months compared with last year, while Apple’s App Store installs rose 16% compared with last year.