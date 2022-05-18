India-made Bluetooth audio devices outshine China-made sets: report

boAt led the market followed by Noise, Boult audio and pTron.



Shipments of Bluetooth audio devices surged in the March ending quarter as domestic brands took four out of top five spots in India, according to a Counterpoint report. Shipments in the March quarter rose 66% from the same time in the previous year.

Indian brands captured a 72% share in Q1 2022, up from 57% in Q1 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint. boAt led the market followed by Noise, Boult audio and pTron.

“The growth was driven by the strong value proposition offered by local brands to outshine the Chinese vendors,” Counterpoint said.

Indian brands focussed more on targeting the low-price segment of less than ₹2,000 and forming partnerships to market their devices. Also, growing emphasis on domestic manufacturing led to a decline of average selling price in Q1 2022, Anshika Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint, said in a blog.

The premium segment of more than ₹5,000 was led by Apple, Samsung and Sony driven by their loyal customers, advanced product portfolios and growing smartphone ecosystems, Liz Lee, senior research analyst, said in the blog.