April 10, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:11 am IST

On February 1 in the U.S. Congress, as emotional family members held up photos of loved ones victimised through social media, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the suffering they had experienced as he yet again said he would do more to protect young users.

On the other side of the world: Meta’s apps - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and now Threads - are used by a growing number of Indian children. Apart from being a way to stay in touch with loved ones, these platforms are also sources of entertainment, news, and even income. Outside of this ecosystem, other addictive apps include X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, YouTube, Snapchat, Discord, Twitch, and TikTok.

Uncontrolled exposure to so many highly personalised, algorithmic feeds from a young age can result in a long list of easily avoidable consequences; the mildest issues are sleep disorders and mental health conditions, while the most extreme cases can include child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, radicalisation, or even death.

Parents, teachers, and other concerned adults need to take a compassionate view when trying to help the children in their care who are addicted to social media. Instead of castigating a child over their scrolling habits or their late-night notifications, adults should help young people realise the adverse impact of social media on their physical and mental health, and help them draw digital boundaries on their own.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

By laying down this groundwork, your child is more likely to share their digital life with you and quickly approach you for help in case they or a friend are victims of a cyber crime. That is why communication is key.

Once you and your child are on the same page regarding social media usage, you can try out some methods together to cut down the time spent on apps.