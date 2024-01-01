GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to clean bulk mails from Gmail inbox

Clearing out your Gmail inbox from bulk emails can be a frustrating task. Here are some simple ways to unsubscribe from bulk emails

January 01, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Unsubscribing from bulk emails on Gmail can be done in one of two ways.

Unsubscribing from bulk emails on Gmail can be done in one of two ways. | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

Clearing out Gmail inbox to clear up space or to ensure that important emails are not buried under a pile of spam mail can be a harrowing task. Unsubscribing from updates by going through individual emails is both time-consuming and often frustrating. And with more and more websites requiring asking users to share their emails the problem of unread emails sitting in the inbox is here to stay.

Unsubscribing from bulk emails can be done in one of two ways. The first one is to use Google’s unsubscribe feature, the second method can be used if users want to unsubscribe through individual emails.

Use Google’s unsubscribe feature
Open your Gmail inbox
Search for the sender you want to unsubscribe (if you are using the mobile app, open the top email and click on the three-dots on the top right corner)
In the pop-up menu select unsubscribe (some senders may require you to confirm the choice on a webpage. Follow the instructions and you will be unsubscribed.
Unsubscribe from individual emails
To unsubscribe from individual emails
Open the email you want to unsubscribe
Scroll to the bottom of the email here you will find the link to unsubscribe from the sender’s list.
Click on the link and follow the instructions.

Unsubscribing from the list of bulk emails is a sure-shot way of ensuring you have a cleaner inbox. It also reduces the likelihood of accidental clicks on phishing links and falling into the trap of threat actors. However, users should be on the lookout for emails from unknown senders with links to unsubscribe, as they may be used to lure users into clicking on malicious links.

If you notice emails from a sender you do not recognise or did not sign up for, it is better to report the mail as spam. This will allow Gmail to filter future emails from the sender to your inbox.

In case users are unable to unsubscribe using the above-mentioned emails users can also contact the sender for details on how to unsubscribe.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Tech Tips

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.