Honda, Verizon seek to enhance connected vehicle safety using 5G

It can also improve communications and connectivity between drivers, other cars, sensors and cameras installed in streets, traffic lights, pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Honda and Verizon have teamed up to research use of 5G in connected vehicle to enhance safety. The duo have partnered with the University of Michigan's Mcity, which is a test bed for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Verizon says its 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) platforms could offer massive bandwidth and low latency.

"Our new technologies including 5G and MEC can help drivers 'see' things before the human eye can register and react helping to prevent collisions and save lives," said Sanyogita Shamsunder, vice president of Technology Development and 5G Labs at Verizon.