Here is how Meta’s Threads is changing

July 26, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Meta’s newly launched Threads app, which saw around 100 million sign-ups in its first week, is now upgraded with a chronological feed that allows users to see posts from only the accounts they are following.

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too. More to come,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram.

While the change does not seem to have been rolled out to all India-based users, U.S.-based users with both Android and iOS versions of Threads were able to toggle between a feed with content from recommended creators and a feed with posts only from the accounts the user was following. Along with this update, Threads is also starting a translation feature.

Threads was launched with Meta’s Instagram as its foundation, with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri insisting that its aim was not to replace X (Twitter). Even so, millions signed up and Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro threatened legal action, alleging that Threads had copied Twitter.

Threads still lacks a number of features, such as detailed keyword searches and alt-text for images. Even so, its release negatively impacted traffic to X.