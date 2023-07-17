HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twitter changes DM settings to allow message requests only from verified users

Twitter users claimed that their direct message (DM) settings were altered without their knowledge to restrict non-verified users from sending them message requests

July 17, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Some Twitter users have claimed that their direct message (DM) settings were changed [File]

Some Twitter users have claimed that their direct message (DM) settings were changed [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some Twitter users have claimed that their direct message (DM) settings were changed without their knowledge to ensure they would only receive message requests from verified followers.

Screenshot showing Twitter DM settings

Screenshot showing Twitter DM settings | Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter users have the ability to control who can send them personal messages, so that they can choose to see DM requests only from people they follow, DM requests only from verified users, or DM requests from everyone.

ALSO READ
Taliban leader praises Twitter for “freedom of speech” and “credibility”

However, some Twitter users claimed that their settings had been changed without their knowledge. They claim this change benefits verified users.

Twitter’s DM settings can be viewed and adjusted through the ‘Privacy and Safety’ menu under the ‘Settings & Privacy’ section.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Over the weekend, Twitter owner Elon Musk admitted that the social media platform was still facing financial challenges, having lost around half of its advertising revenue. Since taking over Twitter in 2022, Musk has focused on monetising its once free features. He also said he would continue to speak his mind on the platform, even if it cost him advertising dollars.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.