Twitter changes DM settings to allow message requests only from verified users

July 17, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Some Twitter users have claimed that their direct message (DM) settings were changed without their knowledge to ensure they would only receive message requests from verified followers.

Twitter users have the ability to control who can send them personal messages, so that they can choose to see DM requests only from people they follow, DM requests only from verified users, or DM requests from everyone.

However, some Twitter users claimed that their settings had been changed without their knowledge. They claim this change benefits verified users.

Twitter’s DM settings can be viewed and adjusted through the ‘Privacy and Safety’ menu under the ‘Settings & Privacy’ section.

Over the weekend, Twitter owner Elon Musk admitted that the social media platform was still facing financial challenges, having lost around half of its advertising revenue. Since taking over Twitter in 2022, Musk has focused on monetising its once free features. He also said he would continue to speak his mind on the platform, even if it cost him advertising dollars.