Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raises $17.5 million

Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman announced on Tuesday that it has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding.

This brings the total funds raised so far to $25 million, the metabolic fitness platform said in a statement.

The funds raised will be used for geographical expansion and to improve the company's biomarker technology.

The Series B funding came from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani's iSeed fund, the statement said.

"Marquee founders and angel investors also participated including Tiger Global's Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra and Roman Saini", it said.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers, the statement added.

“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance,” said Ultrahuman Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar.