Google to integrate Duo, Meet into single video communications solution

Google said on Wednesday it is combining two of its video communications services – Duo and Meet, into a single solution for both video calling and meetings.

The tech giant will bring features available on its newer video conferencing solution Meet to Duo, which has served as a cross-platform video calling service for more than five years. And it will rename the Duo app to Google Meet, making it “available to everyone at no-cost” later this year.

“There is no need to download a new app, if you are a Duo user, simply ensure you have the latest version of Duo installed on your device,” Google noted in a blog post.

Since its wider availability in 2020, Meet has received several feature updates to enhance the meeting experience of users, including virtual backgrounds and effects, live captions, auto-light adjustments and noise cancellation, as well as moderation controls and the option to schedule meetings.

In addition to receiving Meet’s features, the Duo mobile app will be integrated with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, and Messages, among others. And it will retain features, such as group calls for up to 32 people, doodles, masks, and fun effects.

Google said it has made deep investments in both Duo and Meet, which are used by millions of users across the globe, as it revealed its plans to integrate the two services.

The single video communications solution will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite basic and business customers, and all users with personal Google accounts, the company noted.