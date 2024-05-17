GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google seeks non-jury trial in US ad tech lawsuit, filing says

Alphabet's Google in a court filing on Thursday is seeking a non-jury trial in the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit

Published - May 17, 2024 08:00 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Google said the Justice Department’s request for a jury trial breaks “with all historical precedent” [File]

Google said the Justice Department’s request for a jury trial breaks “with all historical precedent” [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet's Google in a court filing on Thursday is seeking a non-jury trial in the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit accusing the advertising and search giant of anticompetitive practices in the online advertising marketplace.

The Justice Department, which filed the advertising lawsuit in January 2023, alleged the company has abused its dominance of the digital advertising business and argued that it should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.

U.S. argues Google wants too much information kept secret in antitrust trial

Google said the Justice Department's request for a jury trial breaks "with all historical precedent" and noted the department itself has said the technical nature might be difficult for a prospective juror to understand.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google’s online advertising network, which includes ad manager, brought in 12% of the company’s revenue in 2021 and also plays a vital role in the search engine and cloud company's overall sales.

Google has said the Justice Department's case went "beyond the boundaries of antitrust law," saying it does not regulate the internet company's conduct at issue.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / litigation and regulation / antitrust issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.