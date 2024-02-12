GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Alphabet-owned Google has pledged 25 million euros to help poeple in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence

February 12, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Google has pledged 25 million euros to help people in the Europe learn to use artificial intelligence.

Google has pledged 25 million euros to help people in the Europe learn to use artificial intelligence. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has pledged 25 million euros ($26.98 million) to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI).

Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.

The firm will also run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and has expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.

Google renames Bard as Gemini, releases Advanced tier and launches Gemini app

“Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind,”

Last month, Google announced it would invest $1 billion into building a data centre just outside of London, as it moves to meet growing demand for internet services in the region.

The data centre, located on a 33-acre (13-hectare) site bought by Google in 2020, will be located in the town of Waltham Cross, about 15 miles (24.14 km) north of central London, the Alphabet-owned, opens new tab company said in a statement.

