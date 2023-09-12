HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Adobe, others join White House's voluntary commitments on AI

Adobe, IBM , Nvidia and five other firms have signed President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments that require  steps such as watermarking AI-generated content

September 12, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
The original commitments, announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI’s considerable power was not used for destructive purposes.

The original commitments, announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI’s considerable power was not used for destructive purposes. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe, IBM , Nvidia and five other firms have signed President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence, which requires steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI's considerable power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft signed onto the commitments in July.

"The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. "And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done."

ALSO READ
AI bots need consent to use our material, say news groups

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir, Stability, Salesforce, Scale and Cohere.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The step is seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.