Google is shutting down Cloud Print service this month

Google’s cloud-based printing service will expire this month, and the company has recommended users to find an alternative printing solution before the end of 2020.

Organisations and individuals that use the service might be impacted, and so Google has urged them to migrate to other printing options with their respective platform’s printing infrastructure. Chrome OS has a printing solution (CUPS) for local and Wi-Fi-based printers.

“Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will not be able to print using Cloud Print,” Google had said in an update.

Besides, after December 2020, the ‘Save to Drive’ option won’t be available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux devices. Users can save documents to Google Drive from print preview.

To save with backup, users can choose Backup and Sync or Drive File Stream and once they are ready to switch to other printing service, they can turn off Cloud Print.

Launched in 2010, Google Cloud Print never left the beta stage. The service lets users print by connecting printers via the Google Chrome browsers on PC or mobile, or to a cloud-based printer through the internet.