Google introduces Verified Calls feature in Phone app

Google has introduced Verified Calls feature in Phone app aimed at businesses as many consumers do not answer calls from unrecognised callers.
“When participating businesses place calls, Verified Calls establishes trust by confirming the identity of the businesses in real-time so users can be confident that calls aren't spoofed,” Google said in a blog post.
Verified Calls display.
| Photo Credit: Google
Verified Calls will display the caller’s name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol as a sign of authentication by Google. The new feature will be available to Android users on Google’s Phone app.
Google's pilot test indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call. The company claims this feature will reduce business costs while identifying relevant calls to people in a trustworthy way.
“Spam and scam calls erode trust in businesses and increase costs to consumers,” Google noted in a blog post.
The new feature is an extension of Google’s Verified SMS feature, which was launched last year.
The search giant says it has learned that verified communication is valuable to both businesses and consumers.
Verified Calls feature will be rolled out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come, it added.
