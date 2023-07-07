HamberMenu
Google delays release of fully custom phone chip until 2025: Report

Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information said

July 07, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Reuters
Google reportedly delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025 [File]

Google reportedly delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Google and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

